Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OVID traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 150,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,673. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.