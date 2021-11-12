Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Up 8.1%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shot up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. 8,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 470,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on OWLT. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owlet Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $979,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $5,489,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

