Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Stock Price Up 0%

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.