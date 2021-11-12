PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

PAGS opened at $34.03 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

