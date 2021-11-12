PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.
PAGS opened at $34.03 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
