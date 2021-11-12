PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $36.74. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 54,698 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.