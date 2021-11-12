Pangolin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.87 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and $2.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,276,629% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,245,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.