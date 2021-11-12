ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 48.3% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 132.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,356.11 and $76.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00394383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

