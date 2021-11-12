ParallelCoin Trading Up 48.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $57,356.11 and approximately $76.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00394383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

