Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 77,331 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.4% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NIKE worth $840,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

