Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 42,249 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Chevron worth $600,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

