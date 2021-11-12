Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.05 Billion Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Bank of America worth $1,054,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

