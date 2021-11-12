Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $517.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Starbucks worth $517,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $111.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

