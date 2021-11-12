Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $670.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $670,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $352.54 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

