Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.92 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Microsoft worth $8,922,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

