Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 64,168 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Tesla worth $1,379,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,050.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $878.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.66 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

