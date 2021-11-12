Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,675,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

