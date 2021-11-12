Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 97,807 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97,807 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Lowe’s Companies worth $654,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

