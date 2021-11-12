Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

