Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $65.04 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $65.04 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.94 or 0.00032827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,465 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

