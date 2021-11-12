ParkinGo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,439.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,439.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

