PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Up 32.6%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares shot up 32.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.32.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

