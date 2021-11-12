Patrick Brickley Sells 311 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 794,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

