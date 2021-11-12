Patrick Goepel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ASUR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 264,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.