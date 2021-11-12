Peanut (NUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,816.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $566,816.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.