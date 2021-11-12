Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

