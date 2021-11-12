Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $33.64 million and $216,921.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,233,020 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

