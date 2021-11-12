Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.43 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 2,187,916 shares.

PDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.