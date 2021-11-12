pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $8.04 million and $352.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

