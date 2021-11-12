Pepe Cash Price Tops $0.0262 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $12,028.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

