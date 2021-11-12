Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $171.55 or 0.00267343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $3,693.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

