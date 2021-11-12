Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $149,629.34 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,816. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

