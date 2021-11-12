PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.11.

NYSE:PKI opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

