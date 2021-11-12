Permission Coin (ASK) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $29.54 million and $339,808.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

