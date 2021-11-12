Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $7.94 on Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $465.54 million and $1.55 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00012374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 120,364,624 coins and its circulating supply is 58,630,643 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

