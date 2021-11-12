PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,244,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of PG&E worth $48,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

