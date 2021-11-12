Phala Network (PHA) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $203.45 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.