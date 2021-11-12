Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $42.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

