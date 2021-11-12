PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.