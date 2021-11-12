Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $6,984.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.20 or 1.00276450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00343095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00504540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00166005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,948,137 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

