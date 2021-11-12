Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Phunware stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 13.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

