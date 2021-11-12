Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,710,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

