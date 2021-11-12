Pi Financial Boosts Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.70

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AMX stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,360. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$276.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

