Pillar Reaches One Day Volume of $136,782.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $136,782.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

