PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 218,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 164,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

