Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

