Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

