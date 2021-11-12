Piper Sandler Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $63.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPR. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TPR stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 42.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 668,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

