Piper Sandler Comments on Gitlab Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gitlab in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Gitlab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Gitlab stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.