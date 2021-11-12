Piper Sandler Comments on Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgalign in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $41,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

