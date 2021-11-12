Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

